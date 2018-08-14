Air Mauritius this week announced a new service that will commence from 31 October 2018 to Thailand, with a mix of A330-200/-900neo aircraft used for this flight.
The national carrier will operate two weekly flights to Thailand per week, as follows:
- a direct flight to Bangkok on Saturdays
- and a flight via Singapore to Bangkok on Wednesdays
Direct Operations:
Mauritius – Bangkok effective 03 November 2018: 1 weekly
MK642: Depart - Mauritius 23h30 – Arrive 10h25+1 Bangkok (Saturdays)
MK643: Depart - Bangkok 12h25 – Arrive 17h15 Mauritius (Sundays)
Operations via Singapore to Bangkok:
Mauritius – Singapore – Bangkok effective 31 October 2018: 1 weekly
MK642: Depart - Mauritius 20h40 – Arrive 07h50+1 Singapore 09h00+1 – Arrive10h25 Bangkok (Wednesdays)
MK643: Depart - Bangkok 12h25 – Arrive 16h00 Singapore 17h00 – Arrive 20h10 Mauritius (Thursdays)
(*** where +1 denotes arriving the following day)
Carla da Silva, Air Mauritius Regional Manager, Southern Africa and Latin America, explains: “Air Mauritius will launch introductory fares from South Africa to Bangkok, via its HUB Mauritius, inclusive of Economy class luggage allowance of 2 x 20Kg, and 2 x 32Kg in Business Class. A Free Stopover will be applicable in Mauritius as per all non-connecting flights on the island, complete with accommodation, airport transfers and selected meals.”
* Terms and conditions apply.