Air Seychelles cancels almost 40 percent of flights due to coronavirus

Air Seychelles announced the airline will be cancelling a series of flights across its regional and domestic network following a significant downturn in air travel, due to the outbreak of The Novel Coronavirus (COVID -19).

From March 26 until April 30, 2020, the airline will be cancelling 10 flights on the Mauritius route, while it will cancel 11 flights on the Johannesburg route.

On the Mumbai route, a total of 21 flights will be cancelled until June 30, 2020.

Following the recent travel restrictions implemented in Israel, Air Seychelles will also be cancelling 2 flights to Tel Aviv during this period. A complete list of the cancelled flights can be found on the Air Seychelles website.

Charles Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Seychelles said of the cancellation: "Due to the negative effects of COVID-19 on demand, we have been forced to cancel approximately 40 percent of our flying schedule through the end of April.