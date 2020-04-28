Air Seychelles the latest airline to operate repatriation flights

Air Seychelles will operate a series of repatriation flights in the coming weeks to return stranded visitors or Gainful Occupation Permit (GOP) holders to their home country.

The airline revealed that the flights will be operated based on demand. Travellers are invited to register for the flights via the Air Seychelles website. Charles Johnson, Air Seychelles Chief Commercial Officer, said that the registered guests will receive up-to-date information regarding future flights.

He said: “During this difficult time, we understand the desire of citizens wanting to travel to their home country, or return to their country of work. Once allowed by all regulatory authorities, we aim to operate a series of repatriation flights around the region, including flights to connecting regional hubs, allowing guests to get to their desired destination.”

Air Seychelles suspended all flights across its regional network due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March. The decision follows intensified travel advisories, national lockdowns and closures at ports of entry within the Indian Ocean, South Africa, India and Seychelles to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Remco Althuis, Chief Executive Officer, said at the time that the airline suspended international flying for the first time in its 41 year existence.