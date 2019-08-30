Air Zimbabwe to resume flights linking to Victoria Falls. Wikimedia Commons

Kariba is a town in the Mashonaland West province of Zimbabwe and is really worth exploring. At a conference in the town on Thursday, government officials were keen to announce that Air Zimbabwe (AirZim) is going to resume domestic flights to Victoria Falls and Kariba.

This northern part of Zimbabwe is a gateway to Lake Kariba and is a real must-see. This is also the region that you will find the Charara Safari Area which is home to elephants and buffalo.

You will spot houseboats, hippos, tiger fish and everything in between during your stay.

The national airline looks to reintroducing flights into #Kariba says @FlyAirZimbabwe's Mr Zaza. Government has agreed to acquire new aircraft to service the route, discussions also ongoing with Mack Air to service this route as a short term plan.#VisitKariba #ZimTourismGrowth pic.twitter.com/56hxnMEyzl — Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (@ZtaUpdates) August 28, 2019

The Herald reports that "negotiations to iron out regulatory hurdles for the operationalisation of a partnership between Airzim and Mack Air of Botswana are underway."

The newspaper also quotes that when domestic air travel stopped, traveller numbers plummeted and "traffic at Kariba Airport declined from a peak of around 14 000 arrivals in 1999 to around 3 000 in 2018."

An AirZim spokesperson is also quoted as saying that the plan being implemented is to "use smaller planes of between 12 and 20 passengers with Victoria Falls as the fulcrum, feeding priority destination Kariba, Hwange and Buffalo Range.”

In the past few weeks African airlines have been flying high. Uganda Airlines is planning to take to the skies after a nearly two year absence and Kenya Airlines is adding two more direct flights on the Nairobi-Cape Town route.

It's expected that these new AirZim domestic flights will be open for bookings in December, during the peak holiday season for local and foreign visitors.