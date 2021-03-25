Airlink adds flights to Maputo and Lubumbashi due to rising demand for air travel
Airlink announced that the airline will add flights to its Maputo in Mozambique and Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the rising demand for air travel between those cities and South Africa.
The flights will take off from April 1, 2021.
Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster said since the airline launched services linking Johannesburg with Maputo and with Lubumbashi last October and November respectively, there has been a steady increase in passenger traffic on those two routes.
"This reflects an uptick in trade and economic activity between South Africa, Mozambique and the D.R Congo.
“By increasing our schedule on these routes, we will cater to the increased demand while providing more choices to customers wanting to travel to destinations across South Africa and throughout Southern Africa,” he explained.
The additional services will let travellers connect with Airlink’s flights linking Johannesburg with Cape Town, Durban and other important business and tourist destinations within South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.
Customers receive a complimentary light meal and refreshments, as well as generous legroom and a choice of aisle or window seat.
Airlink’s intra-continental Business Class service is available on selected flights operated by Embraer E-jets.
The airline advises that travellers check with the appropriate Mozambican and D.R. Congo government authorities for the latest regulations for travel from and returning to both countries.
All arriving travellers to South Africa are now required to provide a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test certificate, issued by an accredited laboratory in line with World Health Organisation standards, no more than 72 hours before the date of travel.