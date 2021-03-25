Airlink adds flights to Maputo and Lubumbashi due to rising demand for air travel

Airlink announced that the airline will add flights to its Maputo in Mozambique and Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the rising demand for air travel between those cities and South Africa.

The flights will take off from April 1, 2021.

Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster said since the airline launched services linking Johannesburg with Maputo and with Lubumbashi last October and November respectively, there has been a steady increase in passenger traffic on those two routes.

"This reflects an uptick in trade and economic activity between South Africa, Mozambique and the D.R Congo.

“By increasing our schedule on these routes, we will cater to the increased demand while providing more choices to customers wanting to travel to destinations across South Africa and throughout Southern Africa,” he explained.