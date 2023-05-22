All roads lead to eSwatini: Tips on how to survive this year’s MTN Bushfire

With four days left until to the start of MTN Bushfire, the event’s organisers have released tips on how to survive this year’s event. MTN Bushfire is held annually at House On Fire, a unique and iconic performance venue in the Malkerns Valley of eSwatini. It will take place from May 26 - 28, and for unforgettable experience, organisers have requested festival goers to plan in advance.

According to the event organisers, MTN Bushfire is globally infused, authentically African and proudly eSwatini. “MTN Bushfire is one of Africa’s largest multicultural gatherings, illuminating the transformational power of the arts through our call to action for positive social and environmental change, #BRINGYOURFIRE. Every year, we welcome Fire Starters from over 60 countries for an energising and uplifting weekend, with an eclectic programme featuring some of the finest musical and artistic talents from across Africa and around the globe,” said the event organisers.

They also added that the event is a conscious celebration of unity in diversity and an inspiring emblem of social inclusion and it represents the kind of world we would all like to see; a global community of change-makers, thought leaders, and creative problem solvers who unite in a celebration of the arts and in the spirit of taking action against discrimination, environmental degradation and poverty. In order to avoid border congestion, they’ve advised festival goers to get to the festival early. “To avoid border congestion, we advise you to get to MTN Bushfire early this year! With the official campsite opening on Thursday 25 May and congestion expected on Friday 26 May at key border points, guests are encouraged to travel on the Thursday and enjoy an extra day of the festival!” aid event organisers.

The event organisers said that all Covid-19 related restrictions and requirements for entry in to eSwatini have been removed and eSwatini is fully open to all visitors once again. However, airlines may have their own Covid-19 requirements, so be sure to check with your travel agent. All festival information can be found on the website: https://www.bush-fire.com/