BON Hotels expands its African footprint

BON Hotels has expanded its success into eSwatini after it took over the well-known Mountain View International Hotel. The hotel features 58 rooms which offer spectacular views of the Ezulwini Valley.

Story continues below Advertisement

Located just over 2km from the centre of Mbabane, the administrative capital and largest city in eSwatini, the hotel is ideally positioned for tourists visiting the beautiful Kingdom. CEO and founder of BON Hotels Guy Stehlik says eSwatini presents exciting opportunities for leisure and business tourism. Stehlik and his management team collectively have 127 years in hospitality and BON Hotels is a South African-based hotel company that manages, markets, administrates and owns hotels, lodges and resorts throughout Southern Africa, as well as West and East Africa.

“BON Hotels has been looking to expand into eSwatini for a while as we believe this destination may not necessarily be now; but will soon be one of the up-and-coming African destinations with a growing economy and an increasing amount of corporate activity, domestic travel and international leisure appeal,” Stehlik said. Furthermore, he states that eSwatini is well-established on the international groups routes, and this is a key factor for BON’s linkage to our other hotels on the same routes. The hotel is undergoing extensive refurbishment and will soon feature a signature restaurant, a pool bar, upgraded in-room facilities, enhanced wi-fi and several aesthetic changes.

Story continues below Advertisement

And it is under new ownership as South African private investors Sakhumnotho Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd bought the property. “We are excited to be part of the refurbishments of this iconic hotel, which is one of the oldest serving hospitality establishments in the Kingdom. “We’re looking forward to repositioning Mountain View as a modern, full-service property while ensuring we honour the incredible heritage of this hotel, which is in the most remarkable setting with spectacular views.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The new general manager at the hotel is Sam Nakidi, a Kenyan travel and hospitality guru renowned throughout the industry and the country. The Mountain View International Hotel will also boast a strong and rewarding outreach programme that aims to empower and uplift the local community by creating new job opportunities. As it stands, the BON Hotels portfolio includes hotels across South Africa, eSwatini, Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia.