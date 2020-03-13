Camp Maru, the hidden gem of the Okavango Delta

Camp Maru is hoping to attract more travellers with their long-stay discounts.

The camp said in a press release: “The Okavango Delta is a remote, pristine area teeming with African wildlife and birdlife, and is often referred to as one of the last true wilderness areas in the world.”

The special will be determined according to the number of weeks you stay at the camp. Those who stay for one week will receive a 10 percent discount, those staying two weeks will receive 20 percent and those staying three weeks will receive a 30 percent discount. Four and five week stays will receive a 40 and 50 percent discount respectively.

The camp sits on the edge of an expansive lagoon. This permanent water source allows for year-round water activities and exceptional game viewing.

The design of Camp Maru is a deliberate return to the authentic safari camps of days gone by and, with just six luxurious tents, it offers one of the most intimate and exclusive safari experiences available in the Delta.