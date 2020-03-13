Camp Maru, the hidden gem of the Okavango Delta
Camp Maru is hoping to attract more travellers with their long-stay discounts.
The camp said in a press release: “The Okavango Delta is a remote, pristine area teeming with African wildlife and birdlife, and is often referred to as one of the last true wilderness areas in the world.”
The special will be determined according to the number of weeks you stay at the camp. Those who stay for one week will receive a 10 percent discount, those staying two weeks will receive 20 percent and those staying three weeks will receive a 30 percent discount. Four and five week stays will receive a 40 and 50 percent discount respectively.
The camp sits on the edge of an expansive lagoon. This permanent water source allows for year-round water activities and exceptional game viewing.
The design of Camp Maru is a deliberate return to the authentic safari camps of days gone by and, with just six luxurious tents, it offers one of the most intimate and exclusive safari experiences available in the Delta.
The Camp is shaded by a grove of giant Leadwood trees on the edge of an expansive lagoon, filled with grunting hippos and fringed with waving papyrus. This permanent water source attracts many animals and birds, both great and small.
Spending time in the “Okavango Delta with its winding papyrus-fringed waterways and incredible game viewing is like watching a National Geographic documentary play out in real time,” the statement added.
Stays at Camp Maru are fully inclusive of accommodation, all meals, all game activities and all drinks.