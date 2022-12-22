Cape Town residents show ubuntu as lost seal wanders onto the street

Cape Town has proved why it has been named Africa's Leading City Destination 2022 at the World Travel Awards after residents showed some TLC and the spirit of ubuntu towards a lost Cape fur seal wandering alone in Athlone. Video 📸. Not my video. Er pic.twitter.com/o0ibvEALWt — Queen Mafia 💎 (@TemarahTayla) December 21, 2022 According to reports, the female cape fur seal was spotted galumphing about on the busy intersection Jakes Gerwel Drive opposite the Vangate Mall near Bonteheuwel on Wednesday, December 21.

Cape fur seals are endemic to Southern Africa with large colonies spread out throughout the west coast from the southern tip of Angola, Namibia and all the way up to Algoa Bay near Port Elizabeth. Seal Island off the coast of of False Bay, near Cape Town has a population of 64 000 Cape fur seals, however, this female Cape fur seal stunned everyone on how it had made it’s way inland as it was close to 17km from the nearest bay. “IOL News” reported that motorists exercised caution on the busy intersection, which came to a halt, and they allowed “Santa the seal” to cross safely whilst residents promptly alerted animal welfare authorities.

Athlone: Seal Rescued from Busy Intersection!



It seems not even Cape Town’s wildlife is immune to the Christmas spirit!



Click here to view the full story with photos and videos of this happy ending:- https://t.co/6KwQByTan6#SPCA #Seal #CapeTown #Rescue @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/w7Mkd4cew4 — Cape of Good Hope SPCA (@capespca) December 21, 2022 According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Facebook page, it’s Wildlife Department, received a call which cut the seal’s expedition short. “Arriving at the scene, SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse and Inspector Lwazi Ntungele found a large adult female Cape Fur Seal wandering about into traffic, while attracting a crowd of bemused onlookers. The City of Cape Town Metro Police were also on scene and controlling the traffic to keep the animal safe,” said Cape of Good Hope SPCA. It’s this act of kindness that allowed the seal to be rescued and safely released at Lagoon Beach in Milnerton so she could find her way home.