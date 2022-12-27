Devonbosch Development has announced it will offer a first-ever exhilarating water sport known as eFoiling in Stellenbosch. The water sport will be launched in January 2023 by the new Devonbosch Development as part of its “Life Unlimited” vision.

The water sport involves surfing on a hydrofoil surfboard that is powered by electricity without the need for waves or wind to propel the surfer forward. According to SquareTurn Developments marketing and sales executive Reghard Goussard, since surfing is already a popular activity in Cape Town and on the coastline of the Western Cape, they are excited to bring this new water sport inland to the Winelands. He believes they will see a surge of both locals and tourists enjoying some gnarly “hang ten time” over the festive season.

“EFoiling is an environmentally friendly water sport with strict regulations that need to be adhered to by all riders. Devonbosch utilises eFoils from Fliteboard who won the 2022 Green Product Award, a sustainability award,” said Goussard. Devonbosch Developments said safety is paramount and each instructor attends mandatory lessons, which include a safety induction, maritime and environmental laws, eFoiling mechanics, and health protocols and procedures, which will equip them with the skills to ensure that each person is as safe as possible while eFoiling. “EFoiling sessions are handled by an online system which allows for safe and secure reservations and payments. On the day of the session, clients will drive through to Devonbosch, meet at the lake, and be equipped with wetsuits and safety kits, which include a helmet and life jacket, before they are accompanied by qualified instructors to the water,” said the group.

According to SquareTurn Property Developers CEO Jean Pierre Nortier, they aim to turn Devonbosch into a destination. “Our intention is to welcome the public and inspire future residents of Devonbosch to spend more time outdoors through Devonbosch’s new activities and facilities being offered in this beautiful setting. “Bringing surfing inland to the Winelands’ for the first time ever aligns with SquareTurn’s mission of not just creating developments, but rather delivering change in the areas we operate in and we are now well on our way to making this area a hive of activity and positive change,” said Nortier.