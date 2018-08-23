Two South Africans, including Peter van Kets, will embark on a journey across Africa. Picture: Supplied.

Professional adventurer Peter van Kets and adventure photo-journalist Jacques Marais will embark on their “Beyond The Rift Valley” expedition next month. The duo will be travelling on harsh roads within Africa to test Dunlop’s new AT3G tyres. The expedition will start on September 23 from Cape Town. This journey will explore some of Africa’s most pristine landscapes, from Zambia, Rwanda, Uganda and Malawi. There will be stops at Volcanoes National Park and Lake Kivu. The 30-day journey is expected to cover more than 11,000 kilometres.

Being Children In The Wilderness ambassadors, Van Kets and Marais will educate the children living in the wilderness areas about the value of conservation. While doing this, they will also raise funds for sustainable solutions for the conservation of wilderness areas. They are excited about the Rwanda journey, known to be a world-first traversed on foot and mountain bike. This will include the Great Congo-Nile Divide including the ascents of three Virunga volcanoes, Karisimbi, Bisoke and Sabyinyo.

* Van Kets will be at this year’s Getaway Show at the Ticketpro Dome in Gauteng on September 15 where he will discuss the expedition in detail. He will also be featured at The Getaway Show’s Travel and Taste Lounge, located just behind The Getaway stand, near the show entrance.



