Ethiopia wins big at Air Cargo News Awards

Africa’s largest air cargo network operator, Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, has received two prestigious awards at the Air Cargo News Awards 2022. The ceremony took place in London on September 16.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services was named Cargo Airline of The Year and Best Cargo Airline for Africa in the presence of cargo leaders from across the globe. Global cargo players including freight forwarders, ground handlers, general and cargo sales agents cast their votes online where Ethiopian came out on top. The air cargo network operator was a finalist in three categories.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew, thanked voters and said that the company is very proud of the vote of confidence of its global partners and customers. “We give high regards to our cargo operations and strive to provide our customers the best the industry has to offer, and it is a great reward to know our efforts are appreciated. We will continue to be our customers’ reliable cargo service provider with unparalleled service excellence,” Tasew said. The Ethiopian Airlines Group’s major strategic business unit demonstrated remarkable performance, growing in excellence and customer service year on year.

It has become a renowned cargo player. Its excellence was seen during the pandemic in transporting essential medical supplies and vaccines globally. Ethiopian transported about 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine around the world, converting its passenger aircraft to freighters to strengthen its cargo operations. It covers more than 130 international destinations around the world with belly hold capacity and 67 dedicated freighter services.

