Ethiopian Airlines commences operating flights with fully vaccinated crew

Ethiopia’s flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has started operating flights with fully vaccinated crew against the Covid-19 virus, it said in a statement issued late Wednesday. “We are pleased to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew, a significant step in protecting our employees’ and customers’ health safety,“ said Tewolde GebreMariam, the group chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines.

The airline emphasised the positive implication of the recently increasing number of passengers travelling for business and tourism supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world. “We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment,” it said. According to the airlines, it has so far bought and imported more than 37 000 vaccine shots for its employees and stakeholders.