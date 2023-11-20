Fastjet suspends Victoria Falls-Maun route due to low bookings

Zimbabwe’s low-cost airline, Fastjet , has suspended its flights from Victoria Falls to Botswana’s tourism capital, Maun, just a year after launching the then seemingly lucrative route in June 2022.

The airline faced low bookings and recently pulled out, leaving the route at the service of chartered flights.

The airline’s spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, confirmed the suspension, saying, “Fastjet suspended scheduled flights to Maun. However, charter and ad hoc flights will be operated in the peak season.”

The route was expected to boost the tourism and aviation sector as it was launched just as these sectors were making a comeback following the devastating effects of Covid-19.