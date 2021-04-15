First look: Radisson Hotel Group to open first resort in Zambia

Radisson Hotel Group will open its first resort and third hotel in Zambia. Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya, Livingstone, Zambia is set to open in 2022. The hotel is nestled on the banks of one of Africa’s longest rivers, the Zambezi, in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, 5km south of the historic city of Livingstone, just 4km north-west of the Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world and Unesco world heritage site. Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport is located just 15 minutes away. Picture: supplied. According to the hotel brand, the new property will be constructed and operated with the greatest respect to its close proximity to the natural wonders. It aims to obtain the EDGE green building certification and to sign the Unesco Sustainable Tourism Pledge as part of the group’s leading Responsible Business program.

Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya boasts 174-room in the main hotel and 26 luxurious villas, an all-day dining restaurant, sports and fitness gym, coffee bar, expansive swimming pool and outdoor boma and firepit.

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President Development, Africa & Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group, said the brand looks forward to demonstrating its strong Responsible Business heritage and sustainable programmes and initiatives.

Picture: supplied.

“We have been present in Zambia for many years and have long recognised the potential of the country. It was essential for us to complement our presence in Zambia with a resort offering in one of Africa’s most visited leisure tourism destinations – the Victoria Falls.

“This marks our third hotel in the country, complementing our existing portfolio of one hotel in operation, Radisson Blu Hotel, Lusaka, and the under-development Park Inn by Radisson Lusaka, Longacres, due to open early next year.

"We are truly proud to have partnered with NAPSA for the launch of the Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya, Livingstone as we further seek to reinforce our collaboration in promoting tourism across Zambia," said Rankoussi.

Yollard Kachinda, Director General of NAPSA, said he was proud to be associated with job creation, both directly and indirectly.

"It is also satisfying to note that most of the materials are locally sourced, such as steel coming from Kafue Steel, timber coming from Zambezi Sawmills and other materials such as quarry and stones also being sourced within the community. We are looking forward to introducing this unique resort to the market and are confident that the various sustainable elements of the hotel will uplift the community and enhance the overall experience of this beautiful destination and its economy," he said.

Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya, Livingstone, Zambia will implement the Radisson Hotel Group brand standards, including the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol related to safety and security.