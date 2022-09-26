FlySafair named Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa for second year in a row

Skytrax which is known as the foremost annual customer satisfaction award in global aviation since 1999, has named FlySafair the Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa. The airline was happy to accept the award for the second year in a row at an event in London last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winners of the World Airline Awards are selected based on an annual customer satisfaction survey run by Skytrax. This year’s event saw over 80 major awards handed out across various categories; the FlySafair team was proud to be a part of this saying it highlighted their dedication to their customers. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair, said: “The FlySafair team is a group of amazing people, and we are extremely proud of the hard work they put into making sure our passengers enjoy a seamless, on-time travel experience.”

Gordon added that being recognized on this level was something to be proud of, and their aim was to please customers, come sunshine or rain.The airline has also launched a new connection between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein this month bringing the total number of seats operated in September 2022 to 152% of what was operated in 2021. “Our focus always has been and will remain on the basics. We want to keep customers satisfied with flights that are affordable, on time and hassle free,” Gordon concludes. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.