How much SAA flights will cost to these African destinations

South African Airways (SAA) is set to take off on September 23, almost a year and a half since it grounded due to the pandemic and business rescue. SAA and Comair resuming operations and subsequently an oversupply of flights will lead to cheaper tickets.

SAA will operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo when they resume operations. The airline will add more routes when the airline "ramps up operations in response to market conditions." Here's what SAA flights will cost on travel dates, October 1 to 3, 2021. We chose the Saver option.

Cape Town to Johannesburg The Cape Town to Joburg flight starts from R748,84 (departure) and R748,84 (return). The total cost will start from R 1497,68. Johannesburg to Cape Town

The Joburg to Cape Town flight starts from R748,84 (departure) and R748,84 (return). The total cost will start from R 1497,68 Cape Town to Maputo, Mozambique The five hour flight starts from R2403,78 (departure) and R2943,34 (return). The total cost of the flight will start from R5 347,12.

Johannesburg to Maputo, Mozambique Travellers pay for a slightly cheaper flight from Johannesburg to Maputo. The flight starts from R1970,44 (departure) and R2170 (return) The total cost of the flight starts from R4140,44.

Cape Town to Accra, Ghana The departure date flight on October 2 (there wasn't a flight available for October 1) starts from R4740 and the return flight on October 5 starts from R6027. The total cost of the flight starts from R10 767. Johannesburg to Accra, Ghana

The departure date flight on October 2 (there wasn't a flight available for October 1) starts from R3875 and the return flight on October 5 starts from R4821. The total cost of the flight starts from R8 696. Cape Town to Harare, Zimbabwe The Cape Town to Harare, Zimbabwe flight starts from R2403,78(departure) and R3039,34(return). The total cost will start from R 5 443,12.

Johannesburg to Harare, Zimbabwe The flight starts from R1076,44(departure) and R1372(return). The total cost will start from R 2 448,44. Cape Town to Lusaka, Zambia