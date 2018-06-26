Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo and his fiance Mohale Tebogo give us FOMO with their holiday snaps.

Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo and his fiance Mohale Tebogo gave us serious travel FOMO with their recent Mauritius adventure. The trip was a time for the television personality to have a “Much needed break with my Mo…”

And judging by the snaps on Instagram, that was exactly what they did.

The loved up couple frolicked in the pool, shared a passionate kiss on a horse and showed a glimpse of their private villa.

My ride or die A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jun 23, 2018 at 12:14am PDT

While South Africans are warming up at home to beat the winter chill, Somizi snapped a gorgeous view of the ocean on a sunny Friday.

“Yes this is our perfect perfect Friday,” he captioned of a picture of a bottle of champagne on ice.

Shhhhhh A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jun 22, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

He also expressed his love for Mohale in a post where the couple were paragliding.

“All we are guaranteed is the NOW. and right now we creating memories. We are in love. We are together. And it’s amazing. For tomorrow is just a promise. I love u @mohale_77 for the adventure of this thing called life,” he said.



Here are some pictures from the trip:

Travel with #somhale A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on Jun 22, 2018 at 4:08am PDT