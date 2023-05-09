Indulge in African-inspired luxury at Victoria Falls Safari Spa

The largest and first purpose-built spa in the area has recently introduced half and full-day packages to provide holidaymakers with rejuvenating, relaxing and refreshing experiences. A spa treatment is definitely what the doctor ordered. Given that Victoria Falls Safari Spa is a well-known health and wellness centre located in the famous travel destination of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, it could be a perfect choice for a Mother's Day gift.

Full-Day Package: African Spirit Signature Journey The spa's full day package is designed to provide guests with a comprehensive wellness experience. It includes an African Spirit Signature Journey, which consists of a full body scrub, full body mask and hot stone massage, a light lunch, and an African Goddess Age-Defying facial. Guest are spoilt with a complete head-to-toe treatment, leaving you feeling pampered and rejuvenated.

Half-Day Packages: Perfect for Busy Travellers Life can get really busy sometimes, and catching a break seems far fetched. However, For those who are more pressed for time, the spa also offers three half-day packages. These packages include a leg and foot revival treatment, a choice of a 60-minute full body massage or facial, or a 30-minute back, neck, and shoulder massage or facial. These packages are ideal for travellers who are on the move and looking for a quick and relaxing break from their busy schedules.

Positive Results and Future Plans According to Ross Kennedy, Africa Albida Tourism's CEO, the spa has received a positive response from tourists and locals alike. “The first six months have been a valuable learning period for a new business and product, such as our spa, but it has positively surprised us with three of those six months being profitable and the trade and destination welcoming and supporting us. “We are exploring the idea of implementing additional hydrotherapy facilities to complement the overall wellness offering,”

In the future, the spa plans to implement additional hydrotherapy facilities to complement its wellness offerings. Guests can look forward to enjoying a therapeutic self-treatment in the reflexology pool, situated in a cool, calm tree area adjacent to the spa pool. The Victoria Falls Safari Spa Experience The spa is open to guests staying on the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate, as well as guests from other hotels and Victoria Falls residents.