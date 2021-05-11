IOL Travel’s free May 2021 digital magazine takes you to Africa

I fell in love with Africa on my first trip to Mozambique over five years ago.

I landed in Vilankulo Airport around midday and took a scenic drive along the town’s colourful and vibrant streets to a nearby beach, where our group travelled by boat to Bazaruto Island. Once my toes touched the white, sandy beach at Bazaruto Island, I knew that this trip was the first of many on the African continent.

My love for the destination prompted me to theme this month's IOL Travel digital magazine 'The Africa edition'.

There's no better time to celebrate this beautiful continent than during Africa Month.

The issue will stoke your wanderlust as we explore the diverse offerings from a culinary, cultural, historical and adventurous point of view.

Each page will transport you to a different destination, with hints on what you must try.

We chat to Norwegian social worker Adrian Misfjord, who is currently on an epic, five-month trip to various countries in Africa. He said he perceived Africa to be a poor place with dangerous people.

However, that all changed when he started to explore and found that Africa is filled with rich experiences, warm people and stunning landscapes. Read about his journey on page 21.

We also feature five celebrities who have travelled the continent, from Will Smith to Naomi Campbell. Other reads include 10 tips to prepare for your trip to Africa, and the dos and don’ts before visiting the continent.

Read the May 2021 edition here.