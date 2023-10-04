Jeremy Clarkson thanks Zimbabwe for making his visit special, ‘apart from the potholes’

‘The Grand Tour’ co-host Jeremy Clarkson complained about the state of the roads in Zimbabwe, particularly the potholes in his thank you message. Clarkson was in the country with his co-hosts James May, and Richard Hammond to film an episode of ‘The Grand Tour’.

In his farewell message, Clarkson expressed his gratitude to the Zimbabwean government for allowing them to film a remarkable episode of ‘The Grand Tour.’ Clarkson also humorously pointed out the country’s notorious potholes.

My profound thanks to the people and government of Zimbabwe for helping to make a very special Grand Tour special, very special. We absolutely adored everything about your country. Apart from the pot holes maybe. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) October 3, 2023 “My profound thanks to the people and government of Zimbabwe for helping to make a very special Grand Tour special, very special. “We absolutely adored everything about your country. Apart from the potholes maybe,” Clarkson said in his trademark witty style .

Clarkson took to Instagram to share their travel mishaps, revealing that they were currently staying in a luxurious camp in Botswana. He humorously blamed British Airways for a flight mix-up and jokingly mentioned their “stranded” status in the opulent Botswana camp, which is run by a staff of only 40 individuals.

During their stay in Zimbabwe, Clarkson, May, and Hammond explored the Eastern Highlands, embarking on a road trip from there to the iconic Victoria Falls. Last Saturday, starting at 10:30am, the trio filmed an episode of 'The Grand Tour' in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, for Amazon Productions.