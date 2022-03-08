Kenya Airways reviews route network amid recovery efforts

Nairobi - Kenya Airways said on Monday it plans a route network review programme that will affect a few of the routes in its network. The national carrier said the network review is routine and is informed by the return to air travel as the aviation industry recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The route network review programme will affect both local and international routes and will be adjusted as the world continues to open up and opportunities for growth continue to show themselves," the airline said in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Kenya Airways said as a result of the review, some routes will have frequency increment, frequency reduction, schedule changes, suspension and postponement of route opening. The airline plans to increase frequency for the London route throughout winter from a planned five times weekly to daily, marking the fastest recovery to its pre-Covid-19 schedule.

"Operation day changed for Juba-Khartoum (South Sudan and Sudan) route to cater for Sudan weekends (Fridays and Saturdays) by operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays effective February 20," the carrier said. According to the airline, postponement of the Milan and Rome launch previously planned for June 8 is in light of reduced passenger demand as a result of slower than expected recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. "We continue to serve Italy through our European destinations: London, Paris and Amsterdam connecting to our SkyTeam partner airlines, ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo) and Air France-KLM," the national carrier said.

