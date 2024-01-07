Kenya’s first 'visa-free' tourists arrive in country

Kenya said on Friday it had welcomed the first batch of foreign tourists who arrived under a simplified entry system it hopes will encourage more visitors. The government's immigration services department said the "maiden visa-free arrivals" landed in Nairobi from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and more were expected to touch down in coming days.

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said visa requirements would be waived for all travellers to Kenya regardless of nationality. Under the new system, travellers apply online for an electronic travel authorization (ETA)and pay a $30 (about R560) "processing" fee.

"Right now... all countries around the world including Africa, Asia, America, Australia, and all over the world, are able to come in visa-free," he said at the launch of the scheme at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Last year President William Ruto announced that Kenya would become a "visa-free country" and existing requirements would be waived come January.