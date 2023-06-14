LOOK: 5 trending solo travel destinations in Africa

According to Explore Worldwide, solo travel has become a cultural phenomenon across the globe and #solotravel videos have garnered close to four billion views on TikTok. By analysing Google search data from the past two years, Explore’s research has determined the places that are seeing the biggest uplift in solo travel searches compared to the previous year.

“The study uncovers the locations surging in popularity among those itching to see the world on their own, with the study revealing Africa’s top solo travel destinations,” said Explore Worldwide. So here are the five trending solo travel destinations in Africa. 1. Mauritius, Indian Ocean

Shangri-La's Le Touessrok Resort & Spa, Trou d'Eau Douce, Mauritius. Picture: Unsplash Off the south-east coast of Africa, the beautiful island of Mauritius proves to be the top trending destination for solo travellers within this continent, with nearly 150% more online searches compared to last year. While typically seen as a romantic honeymoon destination, this jewel in the Indian Ocean is attracting more solo travellers who want to experience its pristine beaches, crystal clear waters and lush greenery. 2. Cape Town, South Africa

An aerial view of the city of Cape Town. Picture: Unsplash South Africa’s Mother City, Cape Town, has increased in solo travel interest by 145%, thus narrowly missing the top spot. Must-visit spots include the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Robben Island and the Cape of Good Hope. But beyond the popular sights and attractions, Cape Town has much to offer solo travellers, including walking tours of some of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods such as Bo-Kaap and Woodstock, known for their colourful buildings and street art.

3. Cairo, Egypt The Great Pyramids and Sphinx in Cairo Egypt. Picture: Unsplash Landing in third place for Africa’s trending solo travel locations is the capital of Egypt. This bustling metropolis sits at the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East and is steeped in a heady mix of history, culture and ancient wonders. The Great Sphinx and the Egyptian Museum should, of course, be on your travel list but some hidden gems that our Explore travel experts recommend are the Mosque of Ibn Tulun, the Al Azhar Park and the Khan el-Khalili bazaar, where visitors can haggle for spices, textiles and souvenirs.

4. Seychelles, Indian Ocean La Digue Beach in the Seychelles. Picture: Unsplash The Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off east Africa. It’s home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises. Mahé, a hub for those visiting the other islands, is home to capital Victoria.

It also has the mountain rainforests of Morne Seychellois National Park and beaches, including Beau Vallon and Anse Takamaka. 5. Nairobi, Kenya A lone hot air balloon over a herd of zebras at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Picture: Unsplash Nairobi is Kenya’s capital city. In addition to its urban core, the city has Nairobi National Park, a large game reserve known for breeding endangered black rhinos and being home to giraffe, zebras and lions.