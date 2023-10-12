LOOK: Egypt reopens Graeco-Roman museum in Alexandria following renovations

Established in 1891, the museum was closed in 2005 for renovations, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian cabinet.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reopened on Wednesday the Graeco-Roman Museum in the northern coastal city of Alexandria .

Spanning an area of 5,200 square meters, the museum houses 10,000 artefacts that date back from the fifth century BC, an era before Alexander the Great, to the Byzantine Empire in the sixth century, it said.

Madbouly hailed the diversity of the displayed artefacts that represent different historical eras, adding that "the museum is a new addition to the Egyptian tourism map."

Graeco-Roman museum is the second oldest museum in Egypt that was built to show art and intellectual integration among ancient Greek, Roman, Coptic, and Byzantine civilizations, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.