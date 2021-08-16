LOOK: Inside Banyan Tree’s first luxury resort in southern Africa

Banyan Tree will open its first luxury resort in southern Africa next year. Located on a private island off the coast of Mozambique called Ilha Caldeira, the internationally branded 5-star resort in Mozambique is the brainchild of South African Jack Truter. The resort is 100% solar-powered, while all water is desalinated on the island.

With sustainability at the forefront of its soon-to-be-launched operations, Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira’s 40 private pool villas will showcase the diverse local cultures and the colours of its surroundings. Of course, travellers will enjoy some magnificent views, from lush tropical surroundings to white sandy beaches and glorious sunsets. Picture: supplied. Besides the OTT accommodation, amenities include a Banyan Tree Spa, beauty salon, a yoga pavilion, fitness and wellness centre, a kids’ club, Marine Conservation Centre with a diving school, and a lounge and cocktail bar.

The 270º ocean-view fish and seafood market restaurant, the all-day dining restaurant, and the in-villa or destination dining are some of the dining options available. Picture: supplied. Guests will also have a string of activities to keep them occupied, including whale watching, kayaking, scuba diving, tours to nearby islands within the archipelago, and exploration of the historical Dutch MS Brastagi shipwreck that sank in 1947. To get there, guests will fly to Nampula International Airport from Johannesburg, head to a private property at Larde for their transfer via helicopter or boat to the island.