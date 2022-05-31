LOOK: Jasmine Tookes rocked the Cannes Film Festival before jetting off to her honeymoon in the Kruger National Park

Is there a better way to begin the honeymoon you have been waiting for since last year than at the majestic Kruger National Park? I think not. Which is why we understand why supermodel Jasmine Tookes and Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero, started off their honeymoon in style on safari.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jasmine Tookes poses at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Sarah Meyssonnier Reuters Fresh after stunning at the Cannes Film Festival, the model and her husband jetted into South Africa for the honeymoon they have waited months for. The model took to Instagram that she and her husband are spending their honeymoon on a safari at the Kruger National Park The couple got married in a fairytale wedding in Quito, Ecuador, in September last year. Borrero is the son of Ecuador’s vice president, Alfredo Borrero.

Story continues below Advertisement

‘’Can we all just cuddle? 🥺 Cannot describe the feeling being around these animals in their natural habitat. It is so magical. Yes, that is a baby elephant & baby giraffe 😭,’’ the caption reads. There’s a reason why she stated that the safari is where the adventure for the two lovebirds “started”. In the next post, we see that she is currently soaking up the sun in the Maldives. And the caption reads “My new favorite place”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) The Kruger National Park and the Maldives are definitely the perfect places to spend your honeymoon and more so just to enjoy a relaxing and memorable time away. More and more celebrities are making it evident that these places are indeed spectacular. Have you read the latest IOL Travel magazine? Read it here