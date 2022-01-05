LOOK: Keke Mphuthi and her fiancé live it up in Zanzibar

Actress Keke Mphuthi and her baby daddy are soaking up the sun in Zanzibar, Tanzania. According to Mphuthi’s Instagram page, the couple arrived in Zanzibar six days ago. Since then, she has not stopped posting pictures of their amazing holiday since.

South Africans love Zanzibar for its stunning beaches, cuisine and affordability. We recommend you book at an all-inclusive resort where you can spend mornings lazing with a good book and afternoons dabbling in watersports. Plan a day to explore the area. Stone Town, Nungwi Beach and spice tours are popular with guests. Besides the seafood offerings, don’t forget to try the Zanzibar pizza, which isn’t your traditional style pizza.