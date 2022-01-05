LOOK: Keke Mphuthi and her fiancé live it up in Zanzibar
Actress Keke Mphuthi and her baby daddy are soaking up the sun in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
According to Mphuthi’s Instagram page, the couple arrived in Zanzibar six days ago. Since then, she has not stopped posting pictures of their amazing holiday since.
The star has been very vocal on her handle about getting her body back into shape, especially for this holiday, after giving birth to her son, Thori, two years ago.
And by the looks of it, she has managed to do just that. Her page is overflowing with body-positive bikini pictures.
Take a look:
During her relaxation time she spared a moment to appreciate love. She says 2022 is all about being happy and practising to love more.
She wrote: “The best feeling of life is love …. Nothing can be more truer than love. Love and truth is where we meet God. This year I practice more Love, Truth and manifestation. I’m grateful for the experience of Love and it’s teachings. I’ve made the choice to be happy and committed to my happiness and growth. Cheers 🥂 to the unknown. God’s got you 💙💙💙”.
How to plan your Zanzibar trip
South Africans love Zanzibar for its stunning beaches, cuisine and affordability. We recommend you book at an all-inclusive resort where you can spend mornings lazing with a good book and afternoons dabbling in watersports.
Plan a day to explore the area. Stone Town, Nungwi Beach and spice tours are popular with guests. Besides the seafood offerings, don’t forget to try the Zanzibar pizza, which isn’t your traditional style pizza.