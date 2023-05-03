LOOK: Luxury boutique hotel to open in the heart of Zanzibar’s Stone Town

The 5-star hotel in the heart of Zanzibar’s iconic city is set to welcome its first guests in July. Families, adventurers and business travellers can now reserve the ultimate luxury escape at The Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town, the first of two new offerings from The Neela Collection in Zanzibar’s historic city and the Fumba Peninsula.

According to Gene Redelinghuys, Marketing and PR Manager for The Neela Collection, the boutique hotel will welcome its first guests on 15 July 2023. “The Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town has prioritised comfort and relaxation in 14 Deluxe and Superior rooms conceptualised by internationally renowned interior designer Nelly Levin.

Couple enters The Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town. Picture: Supplied “Seamlessly marrying vintage and new elements, the hotel draws from Stone Town’s rich cultural history and African, Arab, Indian, Persian and European influences to offer guests a warm and welcoming experience that is both contemporary and steeped in tradition,” said Redelinghuys. Redelinghuys said that all Superior rooms boast King Size beds, a luxurious standalone bath in the room as well as a separate en-suite bathroom and large shower. A premium suite at The Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town . Picture: Supplied “All units in the beautifully restored building, which sits in one of Stone Town’s most desirable areas, offer luxurious room amenities one would expect from a high-end boutique hotel, but with the added touch of the Neela experience. What’s more, guests can look forward to unique room layouts that only a refurbished heritage building can offer,” she said.

She also said that aside from world-class bespoke interiors and service, what sets The Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town apart are its unique food and beverage options. “The in-house Breadfruit Restaurant & Café will offer a fantasy of flavour embracing Stone Town’s myriad influences,” said Redelinghuys. The bathroom at a premium suite at The Neela Boutique Hotel. Picture: Supplied For instance, the Lobster Brekkie Bun comprises a potato bun, butter poached lobster, scrambled eggs, kewpie mayo and black sesame, while The Benedict is like no other iteration of the breakfast classic: Mahamri muffins, pulled goat, poached eggs, semi-dried tomatoes, Zafarani hollandaise, and herb shoots.

Redelinghuys revealed that The Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town is developed by husband and wife, Steve and Raju Shaulis, together with a local partner. Children playing on the beach in Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania. Picture: Supplied “The trio have created an urban masterpiece that addresses an under-supply of high-end luxury hotels in Stone Town and which will now cater to the thousands of visitors who pass through its streets each year to marvel at breath-taking architecture and its famous homogenised character,” said Redelinghuys. She also said that Steve and Raju have undertaken major projects across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and are developing another ocean-side boutique hotel in Fumba, scheduled for opening in 2024, further cementing The Neela Collection as the hotel group of choice in Zanzibar’s vibrant cultural heart.