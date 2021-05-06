Luxury tented camp Serengeti Sojourn to re-open in July

Serengeti Sojourn luxury tented camp will re-open after 12 months. The camp is now taking bookings.

The camp will start operations in Lobo, northern Serengeti on July 1. It will remain there until November.

During this period, guests will witness the great migration of over a million wildebeest, 200 000 zebra, black rhino, elephant and wild dog. From December 22, the camp will open in Ndutu, southern Serengeti.

Neil Markovitz, chief executive of Newmark Hotels, Reserves, Lodges and Residences, said the decision to re-open hadn't been taken lightly.

"Our decision came after much deliberation, but we feel that with the increase in the vaccine uptake internationally and the gradual return to a sense of normalcy, we'll be more than ready to welcome guests. Travel provides essential income to so many who rely on business from tourism," he said.

Markovitz said a surge in bookings offered a promising start to the second quarter of 2021.

“More than ever before, people crave to be in nature. We crave space, travel, new experiences – a break from what we’ve known and lived through inside our own four walls over the past year,” he added.

The experiences

The camp is famed for its game viewing experiences, including the wildlife migration from Masai Mara in Kenya to the Serengeti in Tanzania.

Besides the game drive options, travellers can choose hot air balloon safaris. Accommodation includes deluxe and family tents. Rates are inclusive of a full board basis, which include three meals, local beers, house wines, soft drinks and mineral water served with in-house meals.