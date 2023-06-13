Marriott International set to expand Protea Hotels Africa portfolio with 5 new projects

Karim Cheltout, regional vice president – development, Africa and all-inclusive, Emea (Europe, Middle East and Africa) at Marriott International said the Protea Hotels brand has a rich legacy in Africa and is proud to be launching these five new signings in some of Africa’s greatest gems. The five projects will adhere to the brand’s high standards, offering modern facilities, friendly service, and amenities such as full-service restaurants, meeting spaces, and well-appointed rooms.

Marriott International is expanding its presence in Botswana. Picture: Unsplash The newly announced projects are within: Botswana Marriott International is expanding its presence in Botswana by collaborating with Letsatsi Partners to open the Protea Hotel Serowe in 2026.

The hotel will have 155 guest rooms and suites, a restaurant for all-day dining, a fitness centre, a swimming pool, and multiple meeting rooms. It will be located near the Khama Rhino Sanctuary in Serowe, situated between Gaborone and Orapa, which is one of the world’s largest diamond-producing mines. Ethiopia

Protea Hotels will also be making a debut in Ethiopia by converting Blue Nile Resort into Protea Hotel Bahir Dar. This includes a full renovation of the property, which is expected to be rebranded by 2025. The hotel will offer 127 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining outlets, a fitness centre, and nearly 1 000m² of meetings and event space. It is located near Lake Tana and a short distance from the Blue Nile River. Ethopia. Picture: Unsplash Tanzania

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Parklane Holdings Zanzibar Limited to convert their property into Protea Hotel Zanzibar Stone Town. This project, set to open by the end of 2023, and is located in Stone Town, a Unesco World Heritage Site and a popular tourist attraction in Zanzibar. It will feature 26 guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, and a rooftop bar. Nigeria

Nigeria. Picture: Unsplash In Abuja, the Protea Hotel by Marriott Abuja Jahi is projected to open in 2027. It will consist of 144 guest rooms, two food and beverage outlets, a swimming pool, and meeting facilities. The hotel will be situated in the developing district of Jahi, located northwest of Abuja's city centre, and close to the prominent commercial areas of Gwarinpa and Jabi. The hotel is a franchised property owned by Gold Reef Hotel Limited and will be managed by BON Hospitality West Africa Limited.

The company also signed an agreement with Dutch Gate Hotel & Suites Limited to convert its existing property to Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta. The property is expected to open as a Protea Hotel in 2024 with 108 rooms, four food and beverage outlets, meeting facilities, a fitness centre and swimming pool. Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta Nigeria will be situated in Warri, a major oil and gas hub in the South region of Nigeria. Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta is a franchised property owned by Dutch Gate Hotel & Suites Limited and will be managed by BON Hospitality West Africa Limited.