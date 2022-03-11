Namibia considers scrapping 72 hours negative PCR test for travellers

Windhoek – The Namibian government is looking into the possibility of allowing persons who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country for business and tourism – without the 72 hours negative PCR test.

Speaking at the Dubai World Expo 2020 during the Namibia Travel and Tourism Seminar on Thursday, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (Meft), Pohamba Shifeta said Meft in collaboration with other responsible ministries are deliberating the matter to allow for a collective final decision to be announced before the tourism high season starts, June to September, in an effort to boost the tourism sector.

He said although foreign arrivals in 2020 declined by a massive 89.4% the country has seen a significant increase of 37.4% in 2021. The government in September 2020, opened up its international borders for international travel, tourism and business trade after adopting sound Covid-19 public health measures and devising tourism revival initiative strategies.

“It is safe to travel, Namibia in general and the tourism sector in particular has put in place robust and sufficient Covid-19 public health protocols to safeguard the safety of visitors to the country and its citizens,” he said.