Namibia introduces revised accommodation rates for locals, SADC countries

Windhoek - Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR), a Namibian state-owned enterprise mandated to run the tourism facilities within the country, has introduced a Southern African Development Community (SADC) and domestic reward plan that offers lower prices for accommodation to locals and those from SADC countries. The revised rates are valid for new bookings from November 1 to October 31, 2023, and they grant everyone the opportunity to visit resorts and explore what Namibia has to offer, NWR spokesperson, Nelson Ashipala said on Monday.

"Resort prices have often forced visitors not to fully experience the flora and fauna that is in Namibia.

“Being the only company allowed to operate in parks, ensuring affordable prices is not only an obligation but a must, as it gives a great chance to view wildlife in their natural habitat and create great experiences. "With the release of the latest SADC and domestic rates, citizens can now travel to some of Namibia's best resorts at a fee as low as 660 Namibia dollars (about R670) per person upon presentation of a Namleisure discount card, including dinner and breakfast," said Ashipala. Ashipala said for the high-end resorts under the Eco category, such as Sossus Dune Lodge and Dolomite, the fees start from 1 440 Namibia dollars per person with the Namleisure card.

Namibia over the past couple of months has launched initiatives like the tourism digital marketing campaign to rebuild consumer confidence and advance travel recovery post-Covid and continued to experience a growing trend in tourism arrivals from late 2021 to the second quarter of 2022.

