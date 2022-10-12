Namibia launches digital nomad visa

By Namibian The peddling is happening through issuance of a new digital nomad visa, which was launched by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.

Mostly technology aided, the location-independent work has risen in popularity over the years. However, with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people were forced to appreciate and embrace remote work as a reality of the new workplace normal. The local tourism industry has also recovered, posting a national occupancy rate of 61.3% during August 2022, compared to 51% in the prior month and 20.7% in August 2021.

Namibia is one of five southern African countries that improved visa openness measures the most during the 2016 to 2021 period, according to the 2021 Africa Visa Openness Report. It has been ranked 19th in terms of visa openness (compared to 38 in 2016), where first is “most open”. Year to date, (August 2022) Namibian airports average 12 044 international arrivals per month, compared to a monthly average of 3 840 (213.7%) for the same period last year (January to August). At the launch, the investment promotion board said many countries with appreciable tourism sectors suffering from a reduction in global travel have begun offering digital nomad visas to remote workers.

Applicants wanting to take advantage of the Namibia digital nomad visa will have to prove that they earn enough money to be self-sufficient. “They will need to demonstrate proof of income/funds (Payslip/Employment Contract) to sustain themselves and dependants ($2 000/R36 400 – applicant, $1 000 – accompanying spouse, $500 – per accompanying child per month),” reads the requirements. Applicants must also have valid travel documents, health or travel insurance covering risks while in Namibia.

Approximately $62 will be required upon arrival as payment for the visa. Some 40 countries globally are already offering digital nomad visas, and in Africa Mauritius, Seychelles and Cape Verde offer the special visa. Seven countries are in the process of introducing a digital nomad visa, including South Africa and Kenya.

The board of the ministry of home affairs has indicated that applicants should expect to receive email notification within two weeks along with confirmation of their visa, if all is in order. Nangula Shejavali, the board's manager for policy reform and business climate, said other than the funds, applicants were also required to provide a six-month bank statement, copies of qualifications, original police clearance from country of origin (translated into English), among other documents. Other countries that have also adopted the initiative are Andorra, Dominica, Belize, Mexico, Hungary, Bermuda, Iceland, Indonesia, Saint Lucia, the Seychelles, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cayman Islands.

At the launch, Gondwana Collection's managing director, Gys Joubert, said it was a good initiative and the tourism industry was ready to support it.