Namibia to open flagship airport to tourists

By Tirivangani Masawi

Namibia planned to open its flagship international Airport, Hosea Kutako International Airport, to leisure travellers and tourists from September 1, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta said on Tuesday.

The move is meant to breathe life into the country's tourism industry battered financially by the Covid-19 pandemic which has stopped inbound travels from March.

According to Shifeta the implementation of the international travelling into Namibia will be accompanied by very strict Covid-19 health guidelines. Among some of the new regulations for entry is that entry to the country will only be allowed via Hosea Kutako International Airport.

"All travellers must present a negative PCR test result, not older than 72 hours before boarding the plane and to be allowed to enter Namibia," he said. "All travellers will be required to stay for 7 days at their first tourist facility of booking, which must be duly registered with the Namibia Tourism Board and certified by the Ministry of Health and Social Services."