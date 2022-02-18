Namibia Wildlife Resorts condemns tourists' destructive behaviour at Deadvlei

SWAKOPMUND - Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has condemned the behaviour of a group of tourists who photographed themselves climbing the trees at Deadvlei, which are more than 900 years old.

A media statement issued by NWR on Friday said the photos made the rounds on social media.

"Seeing tourists climb these rather symbolic trees is not only despicable, but goes against the notion of responsible tourism. It is required that operators, hoteliers, government, locals and tourists take responsibility and take action to make tourism more sustainable," the statement said.

The Deadvlei clay pan in the Namib-Naukluft Park is a major tourist attraction, with its dead camelthorn trees that are over 900 years old.