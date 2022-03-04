Namibia's Wildlife Resorts launches its first virtual tourism platform

WINDHOEK - Namibia's Wildlife Resorts (NWR) on Thursday launched its first virtual-tourism platform that will allow viewers an immersive experience of the variety of tourist features Namibia has to offer. NWR managing director Matthias Ngwangwama said that it was time to do anything possible to contribute to the quick recovery and resuscitation of the Namibian tourism industry.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is for this reason that we would like to launch this new service or technology, the live webcam, also known as virtual tourism, at Okaukuejo Resort in the Etosha National Park. “Virtual tourism presents viewers with an immersive experience of an activity, location, or destination through the use of technology,” he said during the launch in Windhoek. He said there are many types of virtual tourism offerings around the world, which usual combine virtual reality, still images, video, audio, narration, interactivity, and other multimedia formats to provide an experience of a destination that a user cannot get through pictures or websites alone.

“Ours is video. For the best viewing experience, viewers can access our virtual tourism content using virtual reality headsets... but they can also usually view the content on a normal computer or even a mobile device.

Story continues below Advertisment