Ombudsman highlights important things to consider when choosing travel insurance

Still on the fence about getting travel insurance? Well, don’t be. Unforeseen circumstances happen all the time and those can be expensive, especially if you’re in a foreign country. To have peace of mind and comfort as you explore, it’s always smart to have yourself covered. There are plenty of things to consider when choosing travel insurance and making holiday plans this festive season.

According to the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI), consumers need to adequately insure their assets and consider getting travel insurance for their travels. The OSTI said that it is advisable for travellers to look at the risks that you and your family may encounter while travelling to find the best-suited travel insurance. “Getting this protection can come at a cost, but if the unforeseen happens, you will thank yourself for the foresight. Consult your broker or insurance provider to ensure you have adequate cover to enjoy your holiday without worrying about what would happen should you find yourself in an unexpected situation,” said the OSTI.

The OSTI said that travel insurance covers unforeseen circumstances such as trip cancellation, delays or interruptions, and shortening your trip for reasons beyond your control. Missed transport or delayed departure for reasons beyond your control, medical and other emergencies, personal injury and death and lost, stolen or damaged items, including baggage, passports and money, and accidental damage or injury caused by you are also included in the list of benefits. It said that some insurances don’t cover extreme sports where the chance of injury or death is high, playing professional sports, pregnancy, medical travel, learning to fly a plane and things you do while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, so it is important to choose your insurer wisely.

