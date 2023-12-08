Once again, this Indian Ocean island clinches world’s most romantic destination

Seychelles won the World's Most Romantic Destination for the fourth consecutive year title at the 30th World Travel Awards 2023, Tourism Seychelles, the marketing branch of the Tourism Department, said this week. This year's ceremony took place on December 1 at Dubai's famous Burj Al Arab.

The director general of Destination Marketing, Bernadette Willemin, praised the partners for their unwavering commitment to offering exceptional service. "Truly Another World, Seychelles calls for escapism in romance. Our small paradise, where blue waters whisper love stories and a soft breeze conveys a romantic tune. “It is without a doubt that whoever experiences the destination would uncover the chapters of their love story," Willemin.

Tourism Seychelles said that "renowned as a paradisical haven for romance, the archipelago's natural splendour provides a tranquil and picturesque backdrop for couples yearning to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life."

It added that "the exquisite beaches, flanked by swaying palms and lapped by crystal-clear turquoise waters, are ideal for romantic strolls, picnics, and sunset strolls. Seychelles provides various opportunities for couples to spend quality time together, whether in a private cove or on a busy beach." Beyond its stunning beaches, Seychelles boasts verdant landscapes that are a feast for the senses.

A hike through the Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which offers the chance to see the world's biggest nut endemic to Seychelles, the rare coco de mer palm, and encounter unique bird species. Tourism Seychelles said the island nation stands out with some of the world's finest tourism accommodation, making it an ideal romantic holiday location for couples. From private villas to premium resorts, the options provide unrivalled solitude and indulgence.