Ongoing talks over regional flights from SA to Zimbabwe, says Africa Albida Tourism
Africa Albida Tourism chief executive Ross Kennedy said talks were ongoing about regional airlines access to Victoria Falls, Livingstone and Kasane airports from South Africa and its regional neighbours.
This follows Zimbabwe's announcement that the country will resume domestic flights on September 10, and will restart international flights from October in a bid to boost tourism. Passengers will need to be tested for Covid-19 within 48 hours before they travel.
Kennedy said: “Victoria Falls airport was ready to operate effectively on September 10, and hopefully the first flights land in the coming days or week. Talks are ongoing about regional airlines access to Victoria Falls, Livingstone and Kasane airports from South Africa and our regional neighbours.
“We are hopeful that borders will open soon to also allow self-drive traffic, with Victoria Falls and Livingstone being an obvious travel bubble over the Victoria Falls Bridge. The Victoria Falls Regional Tourism Association is engaged with fellow stakeholders in this ongoing initiative to ’get tourism going’ again," said Kennedy.
He said the decision by the government meant domestic air services on commercial and charter aircraft would soon be active.
“We are collaborating with our air partners in Zimbabwe to get passengers into the skies and enjoying the wonderful and diverse destinations and experiences as soon as possible. AAT had created fly-in packages for its Victoria Falls properties and was looking forward to welcoming guests stepping onto the tarmac at Victoria Falls airport very soon," he added.
Emirates announced the airline will fly into Harare twice per week on their initial schedule from October 1.
“Getting other loyal and supportive African carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways to return to Victoria Falls airport will also be a huge boost for tourism in the region," said Kennedy.
Travellers will be required to have a PCR Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure, in line with WHO guidelines.