Pack your bags, Flysafair is heading to Mauritius

Low-cost airline Flysafair launching their route to Mauritius this December. This follows the announcement earlier this month by the Mauritian government to re-open the island to South African travellers.

The domestic airline will operate a twice weekly service out of OR Tambo International Airport every Tuesday and Saturday, starting December 11, 2021. “In just about seven years we’ve managed to gain a fairly strong footprint in the South African domestic market,” said Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair. “Finally breaking beyond local borders is an exciting milestone for us.”

Flysafair was granted the rights to operate to Mauritius in December of 2020, but the second and third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic halted launch plans. “Mauritius holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans, and we’re so looking forward to offering flights just in time for the December holiday season,” added Conradie. Costs

Airfares on the new route start from R4 950 and will be available for sale across all booking platforms from September 28, 2021, with the first Mauritian-bound flight departing on December 11, 2021. Standard fares will include a 20kg checked-luggage allowance, and customers will have the option to upgrade their flight experiences with added extras like pre-selected seats, priority boarding, and extra luggage. The airline will also be selling tickets in its new Business Class solution where middle seats between aisle and window passengers are blocked for added comfort and privacy.