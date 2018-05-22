Located in the Longacres suburb of Lusaka, the hotel will be situated in a prime location within the city’s concentration of embassies, diplomatic missions and United Nations (UN) offices. Picture: Supplied.

Radisson Hospitality AB is adding a new territory to its expanding portfolio with the signing of Park Inn by Radisson Lusaka Longacres in Zambia. Radisson Hotel Group’s Africa portfolio consists of 83 hotels and more than 17,500 rooms in operation and under development. Located in the Longacres suburb of Lusaka, the hotel will be situated in a prime location within the city’s concentration of embassies, diplomatic missions and United Nations (UN) offices. It will form part of a mixed-use development, including a 9000m2 shopping mall, which – along with an increasing number of businesses – will support the hotel in establishing itself as a destination in Lusaka.

Andrew McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Sub-Saharan Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said they were delighted to bring Park Inn by Radisson to Zambia, where tourism is growing.

"Having successfully operated in Zambia since 2012 with Radisson Blu, we now look forward to introducing Park Inn by Radisson, our upper midscale brand in this emerging market.The 136-room Park Inn by Radisson Lusaka Longacres will open in 2020 and will offer a mixture of standard rooms and suites, along with an all-day dining restaurant and bar. The Meetings & Events area will include one ballroom, three meeting rooms and a boardroom. The hotel will also house a well-equipped gym,"he said.

Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), owners of Park Inn by Radisson Lusaka Longacres said they were excited to partner with the Radisson Hotel Group in introducing the Park Inn by Radisson brand to Lusaka.

They said they hoped to provide individuals and families with a simple yet memorable value option for their travels to Zambia.