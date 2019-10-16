Part 1: How to eat in Africa









Coffee drinking is a ritual for locals in Ethiopia. Picture: Pixabay When Liz Gilbert, played by Julia Roberts in the 2010 Box Office Hit "Eat Pray Love", has her perfect life turned upside down, she embarked on a self-discovery trip to Italy, India and Bali.

Many travellers have since recreated the iconic best-selling book and movie, visiting the same places Gilbert did. Africa is home to many attractions and fits perfectly with the "Eat, Love and Pray" theme.

If you need some time to find yourself or fall in love with Africa, the continent delivers with culture, warm people and cuisine. From jollof rice to bunny chow to Piri Piri chicken, Africa is home to many culinary delights worth the calories. We look at three destinations on our foodie radar. Ethiopia

Apart from the ancient culture, famed landmarks like Lalibela with its rock-cut Christian churches from the 12th–13th centuries and castle, you have to try Ethiopia's mouthwatering food offerings.

Travellers need to be prepared to eat with their fingers. Most meals are served on injera, a sourdough-risen flatbread made with teff flour. Injera is used to scoop up whatever is served. Try the Dabo Kolo, an Ethiopian snack prepared with roasted barley, chickpeas and peanuts, which are available at street vendors and kiosks.

Ethiopians are also big on coffee, the country's national drink. Coffee drinking is a ritual for locals that can take up to an hour.



Senegal

Senegal is fast becoming a foodie destination. The country’s cuisine features French, Portuguese and North African influences.

Book a food tour to learn about the country's favourite dishes like Thieboudienne, a dish made from fish, rice and tomato sauce, or the Yassa, a spicy dish prepared with onions with poultry or marinated fish. After you have explored its foodie culture, cool down with a Bisaap, one of Senegal's famous beverage made with Hibiscus flowers. It seems like the perfect summer drink to enjoy after a day of indulging in culinary delights.

Morocco

Tagine is one of Morocco’s beloved dishes. The dish got its name from the cone-shaped vessel it is prepared in and comes in vegetarian and meat varieties.

Other options include Harira, a lentil soup, Makouda, a deep-fried potato ball, and couscous made from soft wheat or barley flour and steamed in a special pot.

Pay a visit Morocco’s culinary capital, Fez, where you will find a string of restaurants with extensive menus.



* For the full story, get your copy of this weekend's (October 19 and 20) edition of our travel supplement inside the Sunday Tribune, Weekend Argus and Saturday Star newspapers.