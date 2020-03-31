PICS: 5 African attractions after Covid-19 impact on the continent

When Covid-19 spread across the world within a few months, no one could have predicted the impact it would have on travel in Africa. The continent is famed for its cultural and historical tours and safari options. Since the outbreak, many attractions have closed down to stop the spread of the virus, especially in a continent where healthcare is scarce. Here are some of the attractions in Africa that have been affected: Pyramids of Giza Municipal workers sanitise the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in hopes of curbing the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt. Picture: AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty. The Pyramid of Giza is the oldest and largest of the three pyramids in the Giza pyramid complex bordering El Giza in Egypt. The Pyramids of Giza is closed due to covid-19. Egypt, as a precautionary measure, hired people to disinfect the area around the Giza Pyramids last week. The workers disinfected the walkways and areas closest to the pyramid. They left the pyramid untouched. It was the first phase of the disinfection process, Ashraf Mohie El-Din, the director-general of the pyramids area, told Reuters. El-Din said other phases will follow. Egypt closed many of its archaeological sites and museums last week.

Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls is located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The iconic waterfall is the largest in the world, measuring 1 708 metres wide and 108 metres high. Travellers usually enjoy a sunset cruise, game drives and other activities when they visit.

However, the falls will see fewer travellers within the next few months due to the outbreak limiting travellers to the continent. Africa Albida Tourism announced in a statement that they temporarily ceased all of its Victoria Falls for the next three months. The lodges, including Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites and Lokuthula Lodges, will reopen on July 1.



Table Mountain

Pictured is the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. South Africans are forced to stay indoors for 21 days from Thursday, March 26, to April 16, as a national lockdown has been called in a bold and unprecedented effort to attempt to stave off the rampant COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Table Mountain has closed due to South Africa's 21-day lockdown. Thousands of travellers visit Cape Town to visit this Unesco World Heritage Site for its pristine beauty and scenic views of the city, and the closure could impact on the Western Cape's tourist numbers.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), a company that takes travels up the mountain via cable car, closed on March 18. It is unclear when it will reopen. Table Mountain National Park as per SANParks directive has also closed.

Kruger National Park

Kruger National Park, one of the continent’s most visited parks, boasts the Big 5 and provides the ideal backdrop for those sundowner selfies. The park closed from March 25, 2020. SANParks closed all its tourism facilities nationwide to curb the spread of the virus.

All guests from high-risk countries currently in the park were instructed not to leave until the lockdown is over.

Boulders Beach

Picture: Visit Boulders Beach/Instagram.

This closure may be good for the penguins, but not for the Western Cape's tourism. Boulders Beach, known for its famous African penguins, is visited by travellers from all corners of the globe.

Celebrities visiting Cape Town, including Terrence J, Nina Dobrev and The Chainsmokers, add Boulders Beach to their itinerary as they cannot resist a sneaky photograph to share with their Instagram followers. The attraction is closed until further notice.