Travellers get to experience a unique cultural experience.

It has been an exciting day at Africa’s Travel Indaba as thousands of delegates and media wandered through the exhibitions from over 22 African countries. Africa’s Travel Indaba is the world’s leading and longest running African travel trade show for over 35 years.

The 3-day event officially kicked off after Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom and his deputy Elizabeth Thabethe rang the ceremonial bell.

It was then up to exhibitors to showcase their vast offerings, from world heritage landmarks, adventure spots and foodie joints.

2018 marked the start of a new era with a new brand look and feel. South African Tourism teased last year that everything about the show was designed to live up to the positioning “Africa Moves You”.

During his opening speech, Hanekom said that Africa's Travel Indaba was the result of collaboration between the bid parties, South African Tourism and the South African Government, as well as the owners and operators of attractions and facilities.

Some of the highlights at this year’s event include their new Lunch Hour slot where tourism stakeholders discuss business and travel over a meal.

Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, the chief Convention Bureau officer of SA Tourism said this new concept was set to revolutionise food travel in Africa.

Travellers can also visit the hidden gems pavilion that showcases the 9 provinces in 135 stands.

Here are some of the day's highlights:

There is lots to see at the local and international stands.

The speed marketing sessions allow travel agents and businesses to showcase their latest travel offerings.

The event will celebrate Nelson Mandela's centenary.

The lunch hour slot offers a great mix of food.



