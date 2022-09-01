Port Shepstone sees growth with unlimited opportunity for investment

The once small seaside town of Port Shepstone is fast being established as an economic hub on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast and those looking for key investment opportunities won’t be disappointed by this thriving ocean side economy. According to South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) CEO, Phelisa Mangcu, Port Shepstone has always been a popular tourism destination, but the past few years have seen the town developing into a strategic economic and cultural hub, boasting a wide variety of investment opportunities across all sectors.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said the role of the SCTIE is to connect potential investors with the many opportunities found in the region while facilitating all processes to make doing business on the KZN South Coast as inviting as possible. As the official economic development arm of the region, SCTIE was formed when two entities, Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) and Ugu South Coast Development Agency (USCDA), amalgamated this year. According to SCTIE, this unity was able to bring together a vast amount of experience and resources, with the team proactively identifying and unlocking the area’s full potential.

“SCTIE has also partnered with Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) to establish a One Stop Shop office in the KZN South Coast which aims to improve the efficiency of doing business and ensuring investors have access to municipal incentives in the district,” said Mangcu. The tourism and investment body believes that when it comes to events, from business conferences through to sports, Port Shepstone is considered a prime destination. The area offers a wide variety of accommodation, conferencing and banqueting venues, as well as quality dining options.

Story continues below Advertisement

Its seaside proximity and many iconic tourism sites continue to establish this as a MICE destination. SCTIE said that the region has a year-round subtropical climate and nutrient-rich soil which create the perfect conditions for agriculture, a fact which is made evident by the surrounding farmlands. “The women-owned BBS Farm is a great example of the agricultural and agritourism opportunities in Port Shepstone and surrounds.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The tomatoes and macadamias grown here are internationally sourced, with BBS Farm forming one of the stops on the popular Agri-CULTURE Tours offering,” said Mangcu. The economic development arm of the region said that the area’s manufacturing potential remains abundant, with the textile industry in Marburg and successful furniture manufacturing in the region are good indicators of what is to come with the right vision and investment. It also said that the city is situated on the N2 which makes it easy to access King Shaka International Airport and Durban Harbour making the potential for a thriving logistics industry waiting to be untapped.

Story continues below Advertisement

The location of the KZN South Coast means it’s also a gateway to the Eastern Cape connecting the economies of these regions. “The ocean economy adjacent to Port Shepstone also boasts a number of investment opportunities, from the established tourism economy through to renewable energy production, sustainable fisheries and even maritime transport,” said Mangcu. Considering the cost-effectiveness of KZN South Coast properties compared with other coastal regions, alongside the attractive lifestyle and climate, the demand is only set to grow.