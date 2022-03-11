Q&A with 5FM’s Nick Hamman on his Mauritius trip with 5 matriculants

Nick Hamman, 5FM’s 5Drive presenter has just returned from Mauritius. The trip sought to take five matriculants to the southernmost tip of the world to explore and learn about the ecosystem.

However, due to travel restrictions the team headed to sunny Mauritius instead. The Antarctica mission will be fulfilled later in the year. Nick tells us all about his time there. You were meant to go to Antarctica as part of the Matrics in Antarctica trip, but it was changed to Mauritius due to travel restrictions, what was your experience like on the island? “This was my second trip to the island; however the first time around was to DJ. On my first trip I had the classic experience that many have come to know and understand, exceptional beauty, pristine beaches and world class resorts. This time around we were presented with the unique opportunity to go beyond the postcard and experience the rest of the island. Mauritius is also a nation rich in cultural diversity and exciting conservation efforts. Being able to immerse ourselves in this part of the country was eye-opening and enriching and something I'll be forever grateful for.”

What would you say was the most interesting thing the Matrics learned while there? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Hamman ✌ (@nickhammangram) “From my perspective, the students were given the opportunity to have an immersive learning experience. As young South Africans who have expressed an interest in conservation they were taken to reserves, farms and institutions where authentic and important work was taking place. This way of engaging themselves with information by physically being in these spaces added a whole new dimension to learning.” What was your favourite activity as you travelled through the island learning more about the ecosystem?

“We were privileged to visit the site of an oil spill that occurred in 2020 that some have described as one of the worst ecological disasters to occur in Mauritius. Diving into the ocean where the spill had occurred, we saw first-hand how what was once a thriving coral reef, there was nothing - just an empty seabed of sand. Having this experience provided an immediate account of what damage can be done to our planet through bad practices. This inspired us all to think more meaningfully about our need to conserve the earth.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Hamman ✌ (@nickhammangram) What is the one thing that people coming to Mauritius must do or experience? “Taste the food! Mauritius is blessed by its diversity of influences, that are largely informed by the strong Indian heritage of its people. Leave the resorts and eat as the locals do at least once when next you're there.”

What song would you say perfectly describes your travel soundtrack? “Waka Waka - the song that came to be the theme song of the 2010 World Cup. After hearing it performed by a local musician it quickly became our soundtrack, sung loudly by the students on our bus as we would travel. The line "this time for Africa" stood out in particular.”