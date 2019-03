Author and Forbes Africa 30 under 30 media personality Zareef Minty talks Lesotho and its offerings. Picture: Supplied.

Author and Forbes Africa 30 under 30 media personality Zareef Minty has travelled around the world. From Dubai, France and New York, Minty loves exploring new destinations. His recent trip to Lesotho, a country known for its rivers and mountain ranges, has become one of his favourite places in the continent. Minty calls Lesotho a gem for travel and relaxation.

“Being an entrepreneur with a mindset to grow something sustainable and global requires you travel beyond national borders and I was fortunate to see Lesotho. Lesotho feels like a whole different world. The Kingdom is absolutely beautiful and extremely relaxing," he said.

He recently spent a week at AVANI Hotel and Casino in Maseru. Minty said he loved the respect people had for each other and how friendly the locals were to visitors.

“Lesotho has so many tourist attractions which include many game reserves. One of my favourite spots was the Maletsunyane Waterfalls, which is one of the highest single dropping waterfalls in the Southern Hemisphere. It falls 186 metres into a spectacular gorge creating clouds of spray.

“If you are looking for a beautiful country, but do not have much time to explore, then Lesotho should definitely be on your bucket list,” said Minty.

