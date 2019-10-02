Radisson Blu opened Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum, the group’s third one in Kenya. Located in the heart of Nairobi, the hotel overlooks the Arboretum park and is adjacent to the State House within the affluent Kilimani district of the city.

The hotel’s 122 rooms and suites feature contemporary interiors, private balconies, upscale amenities and exclusive services like free wifi, individual climate control and 24-hour room service. There’s also a spa, sauna, steam rooms, swimming pool and fitness centre.

The hotel introduces Africa’s first Firelake Restaurant, the famous Radisson Hotel Group concept. For a warm beverage, Arborista offers speciality coffee and tea. Guests can also enjoy wholesome snacks and refreshing drinks at the Lounge Bar as well as the Infinity Pool Bar.

Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group said they were thrilled to open the doors of their third hotel and first extended stay product in Nairobi.

“Nairobi is the economic powerhouse of East Africa and is large enough to offer multiple Radisson Hotel Group hotels, including residences. Adding our third hotel in Nairobi is in line with our strategy of adding depth to our focus countries with multiple properties and multiple product offerings,” he said.

