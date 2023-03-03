Researchers discover new corridor inside Great Pyramid of Giza

CAIRO - Researchers have discovered a new corridor inside the famous Egyptian pyramid of Cheops, one of the oldest Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, media reported on Thursday. The corridor, 9m long and slightly over 2m wide, was found inside the pyramid during the Scan Pyramids project aimed at exploring the Giza monuments using modern technologies that began in October 2015, the “Al-Ahram” newspaper reported, citing Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa.

According to the minister, the research work was carried out with the co-operation of the ministry, including its Supreme Council of Antiquities, as well as universities in the US, France, Japan, Germany and Canada, the report read.

The world-famous Giza pyramid archaeological complex is located on the Giza plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Cairo. The complex, which is over 4 500 years old, is home to three great pyramids of the Fourth Dynasty pharaohs from 2600–2500 BC, namely Cheops (Khufu), Chephren (Khafre), and Menkaure (Mykerinos).